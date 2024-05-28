United Airlines plane engine catches fire shortly before takeoff in Chicago

Chicago, Illinois - A United Airlines flight was aborted at Chicago 's O'Hare International Airport on Monday afternoon when one of the plane's engines caught fire during takeoff.

United Flight 2091 was scheduled to depart for Seattle around 2:00 PM when the engine burst into flames on the tarmac, the New York Post reported.

The smoking Airbus 320 was towed back to the gate, the US Federal Aviation Administration and United Airlines said in separate statements.

The 148 passengers and five crew members were then evacuated.

The dramatic moment can be seen in a cell phone video taken by one of the passengers inside the plane.

Ivan Paloalto, who made the recording, claimed he heard an explosion as the plane was about to take off.

"I felt the impact on my window. As I looked, the engine was on fire and smoke was coming out," he said.