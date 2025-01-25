A$AP Rocky's lawyer lays out his defense as shooting trial begins

Los Angeles, California - A$AP Rocky was carrying a harmless prop gun from a music video on the night he allegedly shot a former friend in Hollywood, the star 's lawyer told court Friday, as his trial on assault charges got under way.

A$AP Rocky's lawyer Joe Tacopina (l.) argued the rapper was carrying a harmless prop gun from a music video on the night he allegedly shot a former friend in Hollywood. © Collage: Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 36-year-old, who has two children with singer Rihanna, faces two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm during confrontations with Terell Ephron on November 6, 2021.

The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was arrested in April 2022 at Los Angeles International Airport after arriving on a private plane from Barbados, where he and Rihanna had been on vacation.

Prosecutors say Mayers pulled a gun on Ephron – also known as A$AP Relli – after a heated argument in the heart of Hollywood, firing on one occasion and causing a minor graze.

The two had previously been friends, and had both been part of ASAP, a rap collective from New York, but had fallen out because other members of the group felt Mayers' commercial success had made him arrogant.

Ephron's resentment "is the catalyst for this incident," Mayers' attorney Joe Tacopina said.

"It was Relli who was looking for a fight," he said, adding that CCTV footage from the scene showed it was Relli who made the first physical contact.

Tacopina said the gun that Ephron alleges was pulled on him was a prop that was not capable of firing live bullets.