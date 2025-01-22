A$AP Rocky rejects plea deal as high-stakes shooting trial begins

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna 's boo, rapper A$AP Rocky, has turned down a plea deal ahead of his shooting trial !

A$AP Rocky has turned down his last plea deal ahead of his shooting trial and faces up to 24 years in prison. © IMAGO / UPI Photo

The 36-year-old hip hop star's trial kicked off on Tuesday with jury selections, but Rocky also made a bold move by turning down prosecutors' final deal.

According to AP News, Rocky – born Rakim Mayers – was offered 180 days in jail, a seven-year suspended sentence, and three years of probation if he pled guilty to one of his two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

In turn, the Grammy-nominated artist's attorney, Joe Tacopina, revealed that Rocky's defense team plans to provide evidence that the firearm allegedly used in the 2021 shooting was a "starter pistol" the rapper carried as a prop for security purposes.