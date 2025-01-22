A$AP Rocky rejects plea deal as high-stakes shooting trial begins

A$AP Rocky's Hollywood shooting trial has begun, with the rapper turning down another plea deal from prosecutors as he faces up to 24 years in jail!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna's boo, rapper A$AP Rocky, has turned down a plea deal ahead of his shooting trial!

A$AP Rocky has turned down his last plea deal ahead of his shooting trial and faces up to 24 years in prison.  © IMAGO / UPI Photo

The 36-year-old hip hop star's trial kicked off on Tuesday with jury selections, but Rocky also made a bold move by turning down prosecutors' final deal.

According to AP News, Rocky – born Rakim Mayers – was offered 180 days in jail, a seven-year suspended sentence, and three years of probation if he pled guilty to one of his two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

In turn, the Grammy-nominated artist's attorney, Joe Tacopina, revealed that Rocky's defense team plans to provide evidence that the firearm allegedly used in the 2021 shooting was a "starter pistol" the rapper carried as a prop for security purposes.

Mayers is
accused of shooting his former friend, A$AP Relli, outside a Hollywood hotel on November 6 and, if convicted, could get a maximum sentence of 24 years in prison.

As for whether RiRi will be in court supporting her baby daddy in the courtroom, Tacopina previously revealed that Rocky "doesn't want her anywhere near this proceeding."

