A$AP Rocky enters plea to charges he shot friend A$AP Relli

Los Angeles, California - Rapper A$AP Rocky pleaded not guilty Monday to charges that he pulled a gun on a former friend and artistic colleague during an argument in Hollywood.

The 35-year-old, who has two children with Rihanna, faces two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and one of using the weapon during confrontations with Terell Ephron on November 6, 2021.

The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was reportedly arrested in April 2022 at Los Angeles International Airport after arriving on a private plane from Barbados, where he and Rihanna had been on vacation.

Ephron – also known as A$AP Relli – told an earlier court hearing he and other members of the New York-based A$AP rap collective felt success had made Mayers arrogant.

Ephron said he told Mayers he had "failed everybody."

"I just wanted him to hear my side," he told the earlier hearing, testifying that Mayers had pulled a gun on him and said, "I'll kill you right now."

He claimed Mayers had fired his gun, with the bullet grazing his hand.