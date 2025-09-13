Ariana Grande addresses fan outcry over shady tour ticket resales: "I hear you"

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande reassured her fans that she's working to fix the issues with ticket sales for her Eternal Sunshine tour.

Ariana Grande told fans that she's fighting for a solution after tickets for her Eternal Sunshine tour sold out. © Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Saturday, the Dangerous Woman hitmaker said that she and her team are "fighting for a solution" after resellers bought tickets and tried to resell them to fans for a much steeper price.

"hi my angels, I have been on set all week but I wanted to let you know that what's been happening with the secondary ticket resellers has been brought to my attention and of course I am incredibly bothered by it," she wrote via her Instagram Story.

"I've been on the phone every second of my free time fighting for a solution," the Wicked star continued.

"i hear you and hopefully, we will be able to get more of these tickets into your hands instead of theirs."

Fans also complained on social media after the pre-sale tickets for her upcoming tour sold out within hours while others were still stuck in hour-long queues.