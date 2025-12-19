The best Christmas songs for people who hate Christmas music

Nothing kills the vibe more than an outdated X-mas playlist, but these songs feel different. Here are some Christmas songs for people who hate Christmas music!

By Taylor Kamnetz

The Christmas season is upon us, and it's time to craft the perfect playlist. Sadly, many cries of "I hate Christmas songs" will be heard, so we gathered some Christmas songs for people who hate Christmas songs.

If you're the DJ this Christmas, it's time to mix things up. © Collage: 123RF/Serezniy & Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande/@justinbieber It's the ho-ho-holiday season, and there's no better way to kick Christmas into gear than with a banger playlist. While there is, of course, plenty of time for classics like Santa Baby, White Christmas, and Jingle Bells, we think that now's a good time to mix things up! After all, we've suffered enough chaos this year to have to sit through Little Drummer Boy or Last Christmas on repeat. Taylor Swift Did Blake Lively secretly send Taylor Swift a birthday message? It's a time to be merciful, yet still festive, so let's steer clear of the most unpleasant of all Christmas songs and opt for something new a swankin'. To spice up your holiday playlist this year, consider adding one of TAG24's favorite Christmas songs for those in your life who loathe Christmas music. These are the best Christmas songs for people who hate Christmas songs!

These are our favorite Christmas songs for people who hate Christmas

Robert Earl Keen and Taylor Swift (r.) both have non-traditional Christmas bops to check out. © Collage: IMAGO/PA Images/ZUMA Wire It's time to take the dive, grab your sleigh bells and hang some mistletoe from the Christmas tree. With these five songs, though, you'll be able to rock out to some jams that won't make you want to give up on the whole Christmas thing. Let's take a look at some of the best Christmas songs for people who hate Christmas. Streaming Warner Bros. announces its decision in bidding war between Netflix and Paramount Pick up the mic, learn the words, and head on down for some great Christmas karaoke!

Yule Shoot Your Eye Out by Fall Out Boy

Nothing screams Christmas music quite like the alternative rock band, Fall Out Boy. Jokes aside, though, Yule Shoot Your Eye Out is the perfect trip down memory lane for early-2000s "emo kids," and a much-needed break from the high expectations of one's love life that tend to be the foundation to many a Christmas song.

'Tis the Damn Season by Taylor Swift

Some could argue that this isn't your prototypical Christmas song, and others might say it flat out isn't. But Taylor Swift fans, who have spent years drowning in the lyrics of this song, would probably beg to differ, and they have a point!



'Tis the Damn Season feels like coming home for winter break or visiting your hometown for the holidays and reconvening with an old flame – no questions asked.

Merry Christmas From The Family by Robert Earl Keen

This gem of a Christmas song is one that might have a few scratching their heads, wondering if they should be offended or find solace in the lyrics that so vividly paint the perfect portrait of Christmas Day with their loved ones – and the randoms they sometimes bring along. Merry Christmas from the Family is a true Christmas classic.

Mistletoe by Justin Bieber

The Canadian musician has grown up a lot since his debut Christmas album, Under the Mistletoe, was released in 2011, but that doesn't make throwback Justin Bieber any less of a hit-making machine. There's no song that hits quite like Mistletoe. Regardless of why it's such a banger, this song deserves to be blasted at volume 10 with a boozy hot chocolate in hand, and a love interest on the ole noggin.



Santa Tell Me by Ariana Grande

If you didn't hear this song when it first came out in 2014, you've probably heard it half a dozen times by now on TikTok. Despite the fact that it's having a massive moment on the content-creating app doesn't take away from the fact that Ariana Grande sounds angelic as ever on it, and it just makes you want to dance. Santa Tell Me is, quite possibly, one of the best Christmas songs ever.