Ariana Grande pays homage to A Christmas Story in cute SNL teaser

New York, New York - Ariana Grande paid homage to A Christmas Story with her adorable Saturday Night Live teaser!

The Wicked star got into the holiday spirit in the Wednesday promo for the next episode of the comedy-sketch series.

While Ariana is in her dressing room, SNL cast member Ashley Grombol pops in to invite her to "throw snowballs at Ben Marshall" and see the Rockefeller Christmas tree.

Ari begins bundling up to prepare for the frosty weather with a huge jacket, gloves, and cute earmuffs – a nod to Randy Parker's character in the iconic '80s flick.

When the Positions hitmaker notices the temperature dropping, she exclaims, "Jesus Christ," before adding more layers.

Ariana hysterically waddles to meet up with Ashley, who reveals that they won't be able to see the tree anymore.

Yet, the SNL star offers another way for the two to see the iconic tree by viewing it from Lorne Michaels' office before the singer says she has to "pee" and waddles away.