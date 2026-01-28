Ryan Reynolds defends bombshell texts unsealed in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni legal war

Los Angeles, California - Ryan Reynolds isn't sorry that he stood up for Blake Lively in his private texts that were unsealed amid her legal war with Justin Baldoni!

Ryan Reynolds (r.) defended his stance against Justin Baldoni (l.) as the director's legal war with Blake Lively heats up. © Collage: IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency & ANGELA WEISS / AFP

A rep for the Deadpool star issued a fiery statement on Tuesday as Lively and Baldoni's legal war intensifies.

Reynolds' spokesperson told Puck News, "Yes, Ryan got involved – what husband wouldn't support his wife and the mother of his children?"

"He saw his wife fighting daily to stand up against sexual harassment in a private and respectful way, only to face retaliation for doing so," the rep continued.

A judge recently ordered correspondence pertaining to the Gossip Girl alum's bombshell lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star to be released, which included Lively's private messages with Taylor Swift and co-star Jenny Slate's chats with her team.