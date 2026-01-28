Ryan Reynolds defends bombshell texts unsealed in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni legal war
Los Angeles, California - Ryan Reynolds isn't sorry that he stood up for Blake Lively in his private texts that were unsealed amid her legal war with Justin Baldoni!
A rep for the Deadpool star issued a fiery statement on Tuesday as Lively and Baldoni's legal war intensifies.
Reynolds' spokesperson told Puck News, "Yes, Ryan got involved – what husband wouldn't support his wife and the mother of his children?"
"He saw his wife fighting daily to stand up against sexual harassment in a private and respectful way, only to face retaliation for doing so," the rep continued.
A judge recently ordered correspondence pertaining to the Gossip Girl alum's bombshell lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star to be released, which included Lively's private messages with Taylor Swift and co-star Jenny Slate's chats with her team.
Ryan Reynolds calls Justin Baldoni a "predator" and "toxic mess" in unsealed texts
Reynolds, who previously referred to Baldoni as "thin-skinned," claimed in his texts that the director and his Wayfarer Studios colleagues "made a big f**king mess," and Lively "should not be subjected to some eye-roll-y narrative of the 'controlling b***h'," per People.
In another text exchange with a WME executive, he allegedly called Baldoni a "thoroughbred, predatory fraudster" and an "inexplicably toxic mess."
Yet Reynolds' rep insisted, "If anything, Ryan feels like he wasn't angry enough. He passionately believes in and will stand up for the basic right to a safe workplace free of harassment and retaliation for his wife and others. Then, now and always."
Lively and Baldoni's anticipated trial is set for May 18.
