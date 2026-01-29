Taylor Swift feels "violated" as private Blake Lively texts are revealed

New York, New York - Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's friendship has reportedly been further strained after text messages between the pair were unsealed amid Lively's legal battle against Justin Baldoni.

Taylor Swift (l.) reportedly feels "exposed" after her texts with Blake Lively were unsealed by a judge. © Collage: Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP & Robyn BECK / AFP

According to a Monday report from Us Weekly, the 36-year-old pop star feels "exposed and kind of violated" after her texts with Lively were released last week.

"It's honestly been really hard for Taylor," an insider claimed, adding that it feels as though "something private suddenly wasn't hers anymore."

"That doesn't sit well with her," the source said.

Lively has sued her It Ends With Us co-star for sexual harassment and retaliation, and her text messages with Swift were unsealed by a judge last week as the legal battle continues.

In the messages, the Grammy winner pledged her support to Lively, offering to "do anything" to help her.

But the texts also appeared to confirm the rumored rift in their friendship.

Just a few weeks before she filed her lawsuit against Baldoni, Lively reached out to Swift to "check in."

"I felt like a bad friend lately because was such a sad sack who only talked about my own s**t for months," she wrote, per Page Six.

Lively emphasized that Swift had been a "key person" amid the alleged smear campaign that the A Simple Favor star has accused Baldoni of orchestrating, and wanted to make sure "everything is good."

Swift responded, "No you're not wrong, but it's also not a big deal."