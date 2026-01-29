Taylor Swift feels "violated" as private Blake Lively texts are revealed
New York, New York - Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's friendship has reportedly been further strained after text messages between the pair were unsealed amid Lively's legal battle against Justin Baldoni.
According to a Monday report from Us Weekly, the 36-year-old pop star feels "exposed and kind of violated" after her texts with Lively were released last week.
"It's honestly been really hard for Taylor," an insider claimed, adding that it feels as though "something private suddenly wasn't hers anymore."
"That doesn't sit well with her," the source said.
Lively has sued her It Ends With Us co-star for sexual harassment and retaliation, and her text messages with Swift were unsealed by a judge last week as the legal battle continues.
In the messages, the Grammy winner pledged her support to Lively, offering to "do anything" to help her.
But the texts also appeared to confirm the rumored rift in their friendship.
Just a few weeks before she filed her lawsuit against Baldoni, Lively reached out to Swift to "check in."
"I felt like a bad friend lately because was such a sad sack who only talked about my own s**t for months," she wrote, per Page Six.
Lively emphasized that Swift had been a "key person" amid the alleged smear campaign that the A Simple Favor star has accused Baldoni of orchestrating, and wanted to make sure "everything is good."
Swift responded, "No you're not wrong, but it's also not a big deal."
Taylor Swift opens up about rift in Blake Lively friendship
The Opalite artist admitted that there had been "a little bit of a shift" in the way Lively talks to her, saying that their latest texts "felt like I was reading a mass corporate email sent to 200 employees."
"And it feels awful to be in any way critical of any way you process what you've been going through but I just kinda miss my funny, dark, normal-speaking friend who talks to me as herself, not like. A plural unit," Swift wrote.
The text thread ended on good terms, though, as the musician acknowledged that Lively was being "attacked from all sides for ridiculous reasons."
The Green Lantern actor also admitted to feeling "digitally paranoid," which may have contributed to the change in her text tone.
She thanked Swift for her continued support and even cracked a joke, adding at the end: "Your submission will be processed shortly. We thank you again for your patronage."
Swift and Lively haven't been seen together since the legal drama first kicked up, and per the recent reports, the release of their text messages isn't likely to improve things.
"She wasn't trying to get involved or make anything bigger, she was just supporting Blake as a friend, in what she thought was a private moment," a source told Us Weekly.
"Now, it's turned into this whole thing that she didn't ask for."
Cover photo: Collage: Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP & Robyn BECK / AFP