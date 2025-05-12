Justin Baldoni returns to Instagram amid legal war with Blake Lively

Los Angeles, California - Justin Baldoni honored the mothers in his life with a rare Instagram post amid his fiery battle with his It Ends With Us co- star Blake Lively.

Justin Baldoni paid tribute to his mom and wife on Mother's Day, making it the first time he has posted in months. © Screenshot/Instagram/justinbaldoni

The 41-year-old actor broke his social media silence on Mother's Day by paying tribute to his mom and his wife in a sweet post.

The image featured Baldoni nestled between his wife, Emily, and his mom, plus their two kids as the family posed in front of a picturesque sunset.

The Jane the Virgin star sweetly wrote, "My mom gave us faith. My wife is the definition of it."

He added, "Our children are growing up in the fortress of that love. Happy Mother's Day to all."

Baldoni hasn't posted on his account since December 2024, which was around the time he was hit with the Age of Adeline star's salacious sexual harassment lawsuit.