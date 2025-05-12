Justin Baldoni returns to Instagram amid legal war with Blake Lively
Los Angeles, California - Justin Baldoni honored the mothers in his life with a rare Instagram post amid his fiery battle with his It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively.
The 41-year-old actor broke his social media silence on Mother's Day by paying tribute to his mom and his wife in a sweet post.
The image featured Baldoni nestled between his wife, Emily, and his mom, plus their two kids as the family posed in front of a picturesque sunset.
The Jane the Virgin star sweetly wrote, "My mom gave us faith. My wife is the definition of it."
He added, "Our children are growing up in the fortress of that love. Happy Mother's Day to all."
Baldoni hasn't posted on his account since December 2024, which was around the time he was hit with the Age of Adeline star's salacious sexual harassment lawsuit.
Lively and Baldoni, who's countersuing the Gossip Girl alum for defamation, may go to trial in March 2026 as both stars' respective lawyers have confirmed that they will testify if their battle goes to court!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/justinbaldoni