Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni plan settlement talk as trial looms
Los Angeles, California - Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal teams are reportedly set to meet next month for talks, but a trial still may happen for the feuding It Ends With Us co-stars!
Per Deadline, Lively and Baldoni's reps will begin discussions about a possible settlement in January amid their heated legal war stemming from the Gossip Girl alum's sexual harassment and retaliatory lawsuit.
Despite this news, an insider has warned that neither side is hopeful about reaching a deal before the anticipated May 2026 trial.
"This is a mix of going through the motions, fulfilling Judge [Lewis] Liman's order, and putting the best foot forward," the source shared.
"Don't be fooled. Everyone is preparing for the trial," they added.
Earlier this month, Liman pushed back the impending trial three months from its original March date and recommended that Lively and Baldoni hash out a settlement as "criminal trials take precedent."
Blake Lively slams Justin Baldoni over "deposition misconduct"
Meanwhile, the Age of Adeline star has accused the Man Enough podcast co-host's legal team of deposition misconduct and is seeking sanctions against them, per People.
Lively's lawyers argued in a letter to Judge Liman that Baldoni's attorneys questioned her sexual history and displayed a "basic lack of decorum" during depositions.
"Throughout discovery, multiple defense counsel insisted on making speaking objections, often in depositions they were not defending, and consuming time on the record to demean and orate," the Another Simple Favor actor's attorney, Michael J. Gottlieb wrote.
It's unclear how this latest sanction will play out, but Deadline further reported that Lively and Baldoni's legal reps will be meeting separately on January 23 for a "counsel-only conference with counsel, to discuss settlement."
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & Landmark Media