Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni plan settlement talk as trial looms

Los Angeles, California - Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni 's legal teams are reportedly set to meet next month for talks, but a trial still may happen for the feuding It Ends With Us co- stars !

Blake Lively (r) and Justin Baldoni's (l) lawyers will meet in hopes of reaching a settlement for their It Ends With Us legal war. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & Landmark Media

Per Deadline, Lively and Baldoni's reps will begin discussions about a possible settlement in January amid their heated legal war stemming from the Gossip Girl alum's sexual harassment and retaliatory lawsuit.

Despite this news, an insider has warned that neither side is hopeful about reaching a deal before the anticipated May 2026 trial.

"This is a mix of going through the motions, fulfilling Judge [Lewis] Liman's order, and putting the best foot forward," the source shared.

"Don't be fooled. Everyone is preparing for the trial," they added.

Earlier this month, Liman pushed back the impending trial three months from its original March date and recommended that Lively and Baldoni hash out a settlement as "criminal trials take precedent."