Justin Baldoni jokes he "missed sexual harassment training" in clip from It Ends With Us set

New York, New York - As the legal war between It Ends With Us co- stars Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively continues, a shocking new clip has emerged showing Baldoni joking about missing "sexual harassment training."

A shocking clip from the set of It Ends With Us has surfaced, showing Justin Baldoni (r.) joking that he "missed sexual harassment training" as he filmed with Blake Lively. © Collage: Cindy Ord / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Cover-Images

Per People, footage from the movie set emerged as part of Baldoni and his Wayfarer Studios team's move to have Lively's lawsuit against them tossed.

In the clip, the 41-year-old, who both directed and co-starred in the romantic drama, is seen saying the word "sexy" as he looks at Lively.

"Sorry, I missed the sexual harassment training," he then says to the camera before rolling his eyes.

The new footage comes as Baldoni faces accusations of sexual harassment and retaliation from his 37-year-old co-star, who filed her suit against him last December.

Baldoni has denied the allegations, but his countersuit against Lively, which accused her of defamation and extortion, has been tossed by the presiding judge.

The Gossip Girl alum's attorneys had recounted the interaction captured in the new footage in her initial lawsuit, saying that Baldoni's tone when he said she looked "sexy" had "made her feel ogled and exposed."

"With other female cast present, she said, 'That's not what I'm going for.' He bristled and replied, 'I'm sorry, hot,'" the lawyers wrote.

"Deeply uncomfortable, Ms. Lively said, 'not that either.' Mr. Baldoni responded sarcastically, 'I guess I missed the HR meeting,' and walked away."