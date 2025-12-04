Blake Lively accuses Justin Baldoni of trying to escape "accountability" in fiery response

Los Angeles, California - Blake Lively has vehemently slammed her co- star Justin Baldoni's move to dismiss her sexual harassment lawsuit against him.

Blake Lively has hit back at Justin Baldoni's (l.) attempt to get her initial lawsuit against him tossed. © Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images

In a new filing revealed on Thursday, the 38-year-old accuses Baldoni of avoiding "accountability for the hostile environment" he created on the set of It Ends With Us, which he directed in addition to co-starring with Lively.

Per Deadline, the doc berates the actor-director and his Wayfarer Studios partners for "throwing the kitchen sink at Lively's sexual harassment and retaliation claims" in an attempt to deny her day in court.

It further reads, "Defendants' campaign to transform Lively – mother of four with decades of experience in the industry who simply sought a safe and respectful workplace – into a 'bully' who 'took over' Baldoni's Film is not a defense to harassment, retaliation, defamation, or any claim Lively has advanced."

The move comes weeks after the Jane the Virgin star requested to have Lively's initial suit, which was filed nearly a year ago, tossed following the dismissal of his defamation countersuit.

In the filing, the Another Simple Favor actor further emphasizes the "total consolidation of power" that Baldoni and his Wayfarer team wielded as "lead actor, producer, director, co-chairman, president, and CEO," adding that her co-star "had the power to exert influence over" her work conditions.