Justin Baldoni makes bold move against Blake Lively as legal war rages on

New York, New York - Justin Baldoni has filed to have his co- star Blake Lively's lawsuit against him tossed – but will it work?

Justin Baldoni (r.) is finally hitting back at Blake Lively's sexual harassment and smear campaign lawsuit after losing his defamation countersuit. © Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images & Picturelux Images

Per Deadline, the actor-director's lawyer, Alexandra Shapiro, has requested that Lively's sexual harassment and retaliation lawsuit against him and his Wayfarer Studios team be tossed.

The motion, which was filed just before the East Coast deadline, asked US District Court Judge Lewis Liman to rule in their favor without proceeding to trial.

Baldoni, however, doesn't want to publicly reveal why he thinks the lawsuit should be rejected.

In a statement to People, Shapiro explained, "When viewed in context, no reasonable juror could find that the handful of comments and miscommunications Lively has mustered amounts to sexual harassment."

She added, "No reasonable juror could find that Lively suffered an adverse employment action in any traditional sense."