Justin Baldoni makes bold move against Blake Lively as legal war rages on
New York, New York - Justin Baldoni has filed to have his co-star Blake Lively's lawsuit against him tossed – but will it work?
Per Deadline, the actor-director's lawyer, Alexandra Shapiro, has requested that Lively's sexual harassment and retaliation lawsuit against him and his Wayfarer Studios team be tossed.
The motion, which was filed just before the East Coast deadline, asked US District Court Judge Lewis Liman to rule in their favor without proceeding to trial.
Baldoni, however, doesn't want to publicly reveal why he thinks the lawsuit should be rejected.
In a statement to People, Shapiro explained, "When viewed in context, no reasonable juror could find that the handful of comments and miscommunications Lively has mustered amounts to sexual harassment."
She added, "No reasonable juror could find that Lively suffered an adverse employment action in any traditional sense."
Will Judge Liman side with Justin Baldoni?
Baldoni's move comes after Liman dismissed Lively's suit against social media guru, Jed Wallace, whom she argued was her co-star's "hired gun" in his alleged smear campaign against her.
The Jane the Virgin star has suffered some serious losses amid their heated legal war, as the judge has tossed his $400 million defamation countersuit against Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds – twice.
Most recently, Lively's monetary requests were unsealed, revealing that she is seeking $160 million in damages over her losses resulting from the alleged smear campaign.
Will the judge rule in Baldoni's favor? Stay tuned!
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images & Picturelux Images