Blake Lively gets blasted by It Ends With Us studio execs in newly released emails: "a f***ing disaster"
Los Angeles, California - Blake Lively received heavy backlash from Sony executives in newly released emails amid her It Ends With Us drama with Justin Baldoni!
The 38-year-old was branded a "f***ing terrorist" by the senior execs at Sony Pictures Entertainment in legal docs that were released on Wednesday.
Per People, Sony President Sanford Panitch called the timing of Lively's launch for her haircare line, Blake Brown, an "epic level of stupid" and suggested she was "done" in Hollywood.
He reportedly wrote, "She wouldn't listen. She knows better. She did it to herself."
Panitch added, "If she just let Justin Baldoni come to the premiere or didn't make all the cast unfollow him or kick him off the movie and did what everyone ever has done in show business for time and memorial, which is protect 'the show,' then none of the sleuthing would have happened."
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's judgement hearing looms amid messy legal war
Sony CEO Tom Rothman defended the Gossip Girl alum, writing that she didn't "deserve" the intense social media backlash, but noted that "she did bring it all on herself by refusing to listen to advice, and by selling her products."
Rothman added, "It's all a f***ing disaster," lamenting that it doesn't matter who is "right or wrong" as no one "can watch the film the same way."
Yet, executive Andrea Giannetti praised Lively as "incredible" after the film's lucrative opening weekend.
A summary judgement hearing for Lively's sexual harassment and smear campaign lawsuit against Baldoni is scheduled for January 22, yet the co-stars legal war has intensified with the release of these unsealed docs!
Cover photo: IMAGO / Ritzau Scanpix