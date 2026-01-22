Blake Lively gets blasted by It Ends With Us studio execs in newly released emails: "a f***ing disaster"

Los Angeles, California - Blake Lively received heavy backlash from Sony executives in newly released emails amid her It Ends With Us drama with Justin Baldoni !

Blake Lively was heavily criticized by Sony Pictures Entertainment executives in unsealed emails amid her It Ends With Us legal war with Justin Baldoni. © IMAGO / Ritzau Scanpix

The 38-year-old was branded a "f***ing terrorist" by the senior execs at Sony Pictures Entertainment in legal docs that were released on Wednesday.

Per People, Sony President Sanford Panitch called the timing of Lively's launch for her haircare line, Blake Brown, an "epic level of stupid" and suggested she was "done" in Hollywood.

He reportedly wrote, "She wouldn't listen. She knows better. She did it to herself."

Panitch added, "If she just let Justin Baldoni come to the premiere or didn't make all the cast unfollow him or kick him off the movie and did what everyone ever has done in show business for time and memorial, which is protect 'the show,' then none of the sleuthing would have happened."