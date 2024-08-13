Are Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni feuding? It Ends With Us movie drama explained

Los Angeles, California - BookTok bestseller It Ends With Us has finally hit the big screen, but the buzzy book adaptation has been plagued by rumors that its leading stars can't stand each other! What's the truth?

Blake Lively (l.) and Justin Baldoni have stirred up rumors of a feud after starring together in It Ends With Us, which hit theaters on Friday. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP

The movie version of Colleen Hoover's viral romance arrived in theaters on Friday, but it seemed like all social media could talk about was alleged beef between castmates Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

In a TikTok-fueled scandal akin to 2022's Don't Worry Darling drama, fans were quick to speculate that there was a major fracture between Justin – who directed It Ends With Us while also playing the role of Ryle – and Blake, who stars as lovely leading lady Lily Bloom.

But where did it all begin?

It's first worth explaining what It Ends With Us is about, as its dark subject matter has played a key role in the fan theories here.

The plot follows Lily as she embarks on a new romance with handsome neurosurgeon Ryle.

Their relationship takes a devastating turn when Ryle begins abusing Lily, who ultimately looks to end the cycle of abuse that has plagued the women in her family for generations.

As promotion for the flick began, fans noticed that Justin was far more focused on the topic of domestic violence than the rest of the cast. When he repeatedly flew solo during press events, online chatter guessed that his approach might be evidence of some significant creative differences behind the scenes.

Adding further fuel to the fire was Blake's revelation that her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, actually wrote a key scene in the movie – even though he was not formally involved in the production.

This led some to speculate that Justin, despite serving as both director and lead actor, was creatively bulldozed by the Hollywood power couple.