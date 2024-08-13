Are Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni feuding? It Ends With Us movie drama explained
Los Angeles, California - BookTok bestseller It Ends With Us has finally hit the big screen, but the buzzy book adaptation has been plagued by rumors that its leading stars can't stand each other! What's the truth?
The movie version of Colleen Hoover's viral romance arrived in theaters on Friday, but it seemed like all social media could talk about was alleged beef between castmates Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.
In a TikTok-fueled scandal akin to 2022's Don't Worry Darling drama, fans were quick to speculate that there was a major fracture between Justin – who directed It Ends With Us while also playing the role of Ryle – and Blake, who stars as lovely leading lady Lily Bloom.
But where did it all begin?
It's first worth explaining what It Ends With Us is about, as its dark subject matter has played a key role in the fan theories here.
The plot follows Lily as she embarks on a new romance with handsome neurosurgeon Ryle.
Their relationship takes a devastating turn when Ryle begins abusing Lily, who ultimately looks to end the cycle of abuse that has plagued the women in her family for generations.
As promotion for the flick began, fans noticed that Justin was far more focused on the topic of domestic violence than the rest of the cast. When he repeatedly flew solo during press events, online chatter guessed that his approach might be evidence of some significant creative differences behind the scenes.
Adding further fuel to the fire was Blake's revelation that her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, actually wrote a key scene in the movie – even though he was not formally involved in the production.
This led some to speculate that Justin, despite serving as both director and lead actor, was creatively bulldozed by the Hollywood power couple.
Why are fans blaming Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds for the It Ends With Us drama?
The New York premiere served as something of a powder keg for TikTok sleuths, as Ryan joined Blake on the red carpet with his Deadpool & Wolverine co-star Hugh Jackman (who has no involvement in It Ends With Us).
This crossover led many to blame Blake and Ryan for taking a "tone-deaf" approach to promoting the movie and to praise Justin for paying more careful attention to the subject of domestic violence.
The Hollywood Reporter also revealed that Blake and Justin had competing cuts of the movie, with the A Simple Favor actor enlisting the help of Deadpool & Wolverine editor Shane Reid in doing so.
Still, the outlet noted that multiple cuts are not uncommon and affirmed that the crew was "in agreement" on the cut that was used for the final product.
Amid the digital pile-on facing Blake, insiders have come forward to shift the narrative against Justin, claiming that "all is not what it seems."
Why is Justin Baldoni doing his It Ends With Us promo solo?
In an exclusive from People Magazine shared Tuesday, a source from the set revealed that "the principal cast and [writer] Colleen Hoover will have nothing to do with [Justin]."
A bombshell report from the Daily Mail previously alleged that the 40-year-old filmmaker was "borderline abusive" on set, and that's the reason why everyone is seemingly avoiding him on the press tour.
Notably, Blake and Colleen (along with other It Ends With Us actors and crew members) do not follow Justin back on Instagram.
Following a successful box office debut, talk of a potential sequel has erupted.
Justin has confirmed that his production company does have the rights to adapt the author's 2022 sequel, It Starts With Us.
That being said, the Jane the Virgin star also told reporters that Blake should take on directing duties should that book be adapted, adding, "I think that there are better people for that one."
While there's no clear consensus as to what is even happening here, this surely won't be the end of the story with the dedicated detectives of TikTok on the case!
