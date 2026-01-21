Taylor Swift slams Justin Baldoni in leaked Blake Lively texts: "This b***h knows something is coming"
New York, New York - Blake Lively's explosive messages with Taylor Swift have been released amid her contentious legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star, Justin Baldoni!
More of Lively's unsealed texts have come to light, this time highlighting the Gossip Girl alum's chat with her estranged BFF, per Us Weekly.
In the messages partially unsealed as part of the 38-year-old's Tuesday deposition, Taylor slammed Baldoni, writing, "I think this b***h knows something is coming because he's gotten out his tiny violin."
This text raised some eyebrows among Swifties because of a lyric in the 36-year-old's new song CANCELLED! – which was already rumored to be about Lively.
"Were you just too smug for your own good? / Or bring a tiny violin to a knife fight?" Swift sings.
Another message reportedly read, "If Justin was strategic, he would be like no Taylor Swift in the trailer because that gives you more power over the film, that's your ally not his."
Lively also hailed the Ophelia singer as "the world's absolute greatest friend ever," while slamming Baldoni as a "doofus director" and a "clown" who "thinks he's a writer now."
Taylor Swift dragged back into Lively-Baldoni legal war
According to People, Lively's team argued that the released messages "do not support the Defendants assertion" that Taylor was involved in the rewriting of the romance-drama's script.
The Another Simple Favor star's friendship with Taylor has allegedly soured amid Lively's ongoing legal battle against Baldoni.
Lively has sued Baldoni, who both directed and starred in It Ends With Us, over alleged sexual harassment and retaliation.
Taylor's texts aren't the only ones that have been released, as co-star Jenny Slate's messages were also unveiled.
In them, Slate accused Baldoni of being a "narcissist" and "fraud," adding that the It Ends With Us shoot felt "really gross and disturbing."
Lively and Baldoni are set to have a summary judgment hearing for their May 18 trial on Thursday.
Cover photo: Collage: Dia Dipasupil & Steph Chambers / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP