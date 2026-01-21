Taylor Swift slams Justin Baldoni in leaked Blake Lively texts: "This b***h knows something is coming"

New York, New York - Blake Lively's explosive messages with Taylor Swift have been released amid her contentious legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star, Justin Baldoni !

Taylor Swift's personal messages to Blake Lively (r.) regarding Justin Baldoni (l.) have surfaced, heating up the It Ends With Us co-stars' legal war. © Collage: Dia Dipasupil & Steph Chambers / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

More of Lively's unsealed texts have come to light, this time highlighting the Gossip Girl alum's chat with her estranged BFF, per Us Weekly.

In the messages partially unsealed as part of the 38-year-old's Tuesday deposition, Taylor slammed Baldoni, writing, "I think this b***h knows something is coming because he's gotten out his tiny violin."

This text raised some eyebrows among Swifties because of a lyric in the 36-year-old's new song CANCELLED! – which was already rumored to be about Lively.

"Were you just too smug for your own good? / Or bring a tiny violin to a knife fight?" Swift sings.

Another message reportedly read, "If Justin was strategic, he would be like no Taylor Swift in the trailer because that gives you more power over the film, that's your ally not his."

Lively also hailed the Ophelia singer as "the world's absolute greatest friend ever," while slamming Baldoni as a "doofus director" and a "clown" who "thinks he's a writer now."