Ozzy Osbourne says he's "fed up" with Britney Spears' sexy dance clips

Los Angeles, California - Here's why Ozzy Osbourne has had it with Britney Spears ' provocative Instagram post!

Britney Spears' (r.) provocative Instagram clip was slammed by Ozzy Osbourne. © Collage: KEVORK DJANSEZIAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/britneyspears

The 75-year-old rock legend randomly brought up the pop star's Instagram feed on his family's podcast, sharing that he's "fed up" with seeing "poor old" Britney's wild content.

His wife, Sharon, stepped in to explain that Ozzy was referring to Britney's "dancing" posts, to which he added, "Every f**king day."

The Womanizer singer has often dropped multiple videos per day of herself shaking her tailfeather since her nearly 14-year conservatorship ended.

Yet the Black Sabbath star's daughter, Kelly, commented, "I feel sorry for her" – and he ultimately agreed with her.