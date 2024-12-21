Britney Spears deletes video after backlash: "If they only knew how severe my sadness is"

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears has gotten candid about the toll that negative feedback online has taken on her mental health.

The 43-year-old pop star took to Instagram on Friday to explain why she decided to delete a recent video of herself dancing.

"I took the video of myself dancing down because so many people said so many mean things," she wrote in a lengthy caption, adding, "if they only knew how severe my sadness is."

"It is a f**king miracle from God that I played and danced, period," Britney continued.

She also fired back at users who expressed concern for her, saying she's "so damn sick" of such replies.

"If you don't like the way I move, f**k off and don't watch," the Toxic singer said.

Britney explained that her frustrations with the critics almost led her to cancel her recent vacay, but she pushed through, hence the scenic views that kick off the post.

While dancing videos are nothing new for the mom of two, their often bizarre nature has led to plenty of criticism – which isn't always limited to the comment section.