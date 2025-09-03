Britney Spears shares NSFW dance clip amid concern for her well-being
Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears sported a racy ensemble while shaking her tail feather on Instagram!
On Tuesday, the 43-year-old pop star flaunted her frisky dance moves in a sheer bodysuit in a new post.
The video featured Britney in a black one-piece was cut down her midriff and barely covered her body, so the Toxic singer used flower emojis to conceal her breasts.
Britney added a large red top hat, leather knee-high boots, and a matching choker necklace to complete the risqué look.
She filmed herself dancing to Nelly Furtado's song Say It Right and Cardi B's track I Like It, twirling around and smacking her behind several times.
In response to the footage, fans are expressing concern about the Womanizer hitmaker's well-being, while others believe that Britney is simply trolling her haters with another bizarre post.
The pop princess recently shared a nearly nude image and claimed that her marriage to Sam Asghari was a "distraction" in the same post.
That isn't the only bizarre post from Britney to raise eyebrows lately, as the singer also shared a look at her messy home and even falsely claimed that she had adopted a baby girl.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@britneyspears