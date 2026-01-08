Britney Spears poses with her "unicorn" son Jayden after family drama

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears shared a glimpse at her reunion with her son Jayden amid her family drama!

Britney Spears dropped a sweet image with her youngest son, Jayden (c.), who spent the holidays with her in December. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/britneyspears & IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency

The 44-year-old pop star is so delighted that she spent time with her youngest son that she dropped a sweet snap of the pair via Instagram on Thursday.

The image, which she captioned with a unicorn emoji, featured Britney in a frilly, pink dress as Jayden towered over his mom.

Her post comes after TMZ confirmed that the 19-year-old spent Christmas with the Womanizer hitmaker.

Britney's oldest son, Sean Preston, celebrated the holidays with his aunt, Jaime Lynn, as he was reportedly unable to fly to California.

While The Woman in Me author was overjoyed to spend time with her son, Britney did throw shade at the rest of her family in a previous Instagram post.

The sarcastic caption read, "Merry late Christmas to my beautiful family who have never disrespected me, harmed me, ever done anything completely unacceptable or caused unbelievable trauma, the kind you can’t fix."