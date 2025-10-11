Cardi B goes all the way off on "boring" rapper BIA as their bitter rivalry rages on: "Stop playing innocent!"
Los Angeles, California - Cardi B dragged BIA after the latter claimed responding back to Cardi's diss on Pretty & Petty is "beneath her."
The Am I the Drama? hitmaker slammed her rival after BIA addressed their drama during her Hot 97 interview.
Cardi told fans via X Spaces that she and BIA had previously "resolved" their issues after the WAP rapper dropped the track, Like What (Freestyle).
She continued, "After we resolved that conversation on the phone, the Enough music video comes out, and then you start subbing me again because you in your delusional mind, think I copied one of your music video contents."
Cardi added, "It's like, b****, I done told you before. You’re not interesting enough for me to look at you. You're not creative, your music is boring, everything about you is boring. I don’t care nothing about you. You're bugging."
Cardi B claims BIA spread rumors about her cheating on Offset
The Safe hitmaker, who is currently expecting her fourth child, also called the Whole Lotta Money artist a "bum a** b****" and accused BIA of playing the victim.
"Stop playing stupid and innocent," Cardi said. "Nah, you not no innocent girl. I don’t give a f*** how quiet you are. You know what the f*** you was doing last year."
The Grammy-winner further claimed that the London rapper tried to blackball her by telling "a very popular producer that’s cool with my ex" that Cardi cheated on Offset.
"You just thought that was gonna be easy beefing with me and that s*** didn't went how you expected," Cardi raged.
Cover photo: Collage: Maury Phillips & Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP