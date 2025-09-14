Cardi B shows off bold butt tattoo for Am I the Drama? album rollout!

New York, New York - Cardi B flaunted her bold peacock floral leg and butt tattoo while promoting her upcoming album , Am I the Drama?

The 32-year-old rapper is bringing all of the drama as she continues to celebrate the release of her sophomore album on September 19!

In a cheeky new Instagram carousel post, Cardi flashes a colorful peacock tattoo that covers most of her left thigh and buttock while sporting a black, skintight latex bodysuit and matching thigh-high boots.

In one image, she posed on a couch with her legs elevated on the cushion.

In the following snaps, she further flaunts the look as she holds her album covers.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker captioned the post, "Say hello to the last variant standing. The MAGNET edition cover and box set of AM I THE DRAMA? is out now!! LINK IN BIO."

Cardi has pulled out all the stops while hyping up the anticipated LP, including the Courtroom Edition of Am I The Drama? She even tried selling it on the NYC subway for a particularly hilarious stunt!