Cardi B goes all out for album release week with wild stunts and multi-city meet-and-greets!

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B is pulling out all the stops to make the release of her long-awaited sophomore album Am I The Drama? an event fans won't forget.

The Bronx rapper has been turning the streets into her own personal stage.

From spreading CDs on a rug in New York City to cheekily hustling them to unsuspecting passersby in the middle of traffic, every stunt has kept the internet buzzing.

Taking the excitement further, Cardi has now announced a series of meet-and-greets across the US, giving fans the chance to connect with her in person and celebrate the album.

The events kick off Friday, September 19, in Long Island, NYC to coincide with the official drop of her 23-track project.

From there, she'll be moving on to cities in Pennsylvania, New York, Georgia, Texas, and California!

In typical Cardi fashion, she shared the news with a hysterical video on social media.

"This is my last chance to sell this album so I don't get sent back to the strip club," she captioned it on Instagram. "Meet me there!!!"

Earlier this week, Cardi also cheekily dropped the Courtroom Edition of Am I The Drama?, letting fans know that she was in on the joke for to her recently viral courtroom moments.