Cardi B unveils "courtroom edition" of new album – and fans are losing it!

Rapper Cardi B is serving supreme meme game to promote her latest album and celebrate her recent court victory in one move. © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Wednesday, the Bodak Yellow artist revealed that she would be dropping a very special edition of her sophomore album, Am I the Drama?.

"I mean look!… BY POPULAR DEMAND, the court room edition of AM I THE DRAMA? is available NOW http://store.CARDIB.com," she wrote on X.

Her loyal fans couldn't get enough of Cardi's viral courtroom antics in the assault case relating to an alleged incident from 2018.

Now, they're absolutely losing it in the comments over the new announcement.

"Cardi gave us an entertainment in the courtroom and now dropped a Courtroom Edition for the additional entertainment. Celebrating the result with this banger music queen," wrote one X commenter.

"Alright that's it. There will NEVER be a better album rollout than this. EVER. I don't care if ALIENS FROM OUTER SPACE LAND ON A STAGE AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN! The single best rollout of all time of any album, in any genre. Period," gushed another user.