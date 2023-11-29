The colorful history of Cardi B's impressive tattoo collection

Rapper Cardi B has more than a few tattoos, and they range from tiny to huge. The artist has a clear style – and she isn't afraid to cover up old ink, either!

Cardi B has at least 13 different tattoos that we know of. The rapper loves to share her body art, even when it doesn't stick. For example, take her recent tongue-piercing fiasco! With over a dozen tattoos to her name, the Bodak Yellow artist's ink seems to fit into several main categories – nature-inspired art, names, words, and symbols. Here's the scoop on Cardi's gorgeous tats!

Cardi B has huge nature-inspired tattoos

A close-up shot of Cardi B's botanical back piece by Jamie Schene. © Screenshot/Instagram/@iamcardib Cardi B's most iconic tattoo is, of course, the massive peacock on her right hip. In 2020, the rapper shared that she gave her then-10-year-old tattoo a bit of a makeover. Her green, blue, and pink bird got an extra pop of color, several new feathers, a cute hot pink butterfly friend, and flowers thanks to tattoo artist Jamie Schene. Celebrities Jada Pinkett-Smith shares surprising marriage update after Will Smith separation The rapper was thrilled with the results! Jamie Schene also did Cardi B's botanical back tattoo in 2020, which runs from the top of the rapper's back down to the middle of her thigh. Her back piece is a curve of colorful flowers, butterflies, and a lovely little hummingbird. The Bongos artist doesn't just have flowers and birds on her body, though. Fierce Cardi also has the outline of a cheetah on her left hip. Though she's never publically discussed her cat tat, the rapper often shows off animal print in music videos like the one for WAP.

Cardi B has her loved ones' names inked on her body

Cardi B has both her children's names tattooed, but her son's name is on her face. © Screenshot/Instagram/@iamcardib The superstar rapper has the names of her loved ones tattooed all over her body. She even shocked fans by getting one name put on her face! In 2019, Cardi got her hubby Offset's name tattooed in black cursive on the back of her left leg above the knee. The couple became an item in 2017 and were married in 2019. They share two children together, Kulture and Wave. The WAP performer put her daughter Kulture's name in black on her right arm above her elbow and got her son Wave's name tattooed in light red ink on her face. On the inside of her left bicep, Cardi B has the name "Hennessey" and three roses. This tattoo is an ink ode to her younger sister, Hennessy Carolina. The rapper also has an old lover's name on her body! Her left wrist bears the name "Tommy G" for her ex Tommy Geez, who she dated when she was on the show Love & Hip Hop: New York. Cardi also used to have the name "Samuel" on the back of her neck in red ink. While she never told fans who Samuel, the rapper shared that she'd covered up his name with a butterfly in 2020. The last name on the star's body is the shortened version of her own legal name, Belcalis. Her right wrist has a tiny tat with "Belkis" written in black ink.

Words and symbols

Behind rapper Cardi B's right ear, she has the black-ink image of "I love you" in sign language along with a tiny red star. The star has never explained this bit of ink, however. Inside her right bicep, she's got the phrase "Loyalty Over Royalty" in big cursive letters. She hasn't taken time out to explain or explicitly share this one in detail either.