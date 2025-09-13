Cardi B and daughter Kulture steal hearts in twinning New York Fashion Week debut

New York, New York - Cardi B and her daughter Kulture went to New York Fashion Week on Friday night, and everyone is buzzing about the adorable fashionista!

(L-R) Cardi B, Kulture Kiari Cephus, and Martha Stewart attend the Alexander Wang show during September 2025 New York Fashion Week on Friday in New York City. © Dominik Bindl / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

7-year-old Kulture twinned in fur with her famous mama as they headed down to the Alexander Wang show.

Cardi opted for an oversized mob wife-esque fur coat, while her mini-me instead rocked a plain black long-sleeved shirt with a fur skirt to match her mom's look.

The little girl checked out Anna Wintour from behind her chic sunglasses and even sat alongside Martha Stewart, all the while mugging for the cameras.

New York Fashion Week is officially underway, ushered in by the cutest mother-daughter dream team watching the runways!

Will Kulture, her brother Wave (4), or baby sister Blossom (1) be at any other shows? We can't wait to find out!