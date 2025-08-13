Cardi B surprises fans with new album cover for Am I The Drama?

Cardi B dropped a look at her alternative cover for her sophomore album Am I The Drama? and teased that her next single will drop this week!

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B brought even more drama with the new cover for her sophomore album, Am I The Drama?.

Cardi B dripped in diamonds in the the alternative art work for her sophomore album, Am I The Drama?
Cardi B dripped in diamonds in the the alternative art work for her sophomore album, Am I The Drama?  © Screenshot/Instagram/@iamcardib

On Tuesday, the Up chart-topper dropped some snaps of the alternative artwork for her upcoming project via Instagram.

The post featured the rapper dazzling in diamond earrings, long nails, and silver eye makeup while donning a blonde wig.

Cardi also shared images of herself sporting a white T-shirt with the second cover plastered on it, paired with dark jeans and platform, open-toe heels.

She captioned the post, "Even more drama. NEW COVER, NEW BOXES, AND MERCH OUT NOW! Go get it before it's gone my little twinkle toes."

The newest cover art is a complete departure from the one from her first announcement, where she rocked a red bodysuit and was surrounded by crows.

But the WAP artist had more surprises for fans as she revealed in another post that she'll be dropping a new single from the album before it drops on September 19!

Cardi dished in the caption that she's giving "a little taste of the drama" when the track, Imaginary Players, drops this Friday.

