Cardi B tapped for buzzy Saturday Night Live gig – when will she perform?

New York, New York - Prrr! Cardi B has been revealed a as one of Saturday Night Live 's musical guests this month.

Cardi B will perform on Saturday Night Live for the second time at the end of this month. © Screenshot/Instagram/@iamcardib

Bardi gang stand up!

The 33-year-old rapper has been announced as one of the artists performing in the sketch comedy's January slate.

SNL shared the announcement on Wednesday via Instagram with a look at the roster for the month.

The Up chart-topper will perform on January 31, where first-time host Alexander Skarsgård will be at the helm.

Cardi was an SNL musical guest in 2018 when the late Chadwick Boseman hosted, and she also participated in a pre-taped sketch with Aidy Bryant.

Her appearance comes just ahead of her anticipated Little Miss Drama Tour, which begins on February 11, and she's already been busy rehearsing for it.

Yet amid her prep, Cardi has been entangled in some personal drama after her boyfriend, Stefon Diggs, was accused of assaulting his former personal chef.