Cardi B and Meg Thee Stallion flaunt their bongos with booty-bumping beats and video

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion brought out the bongos in the music video for their newest collaboration!

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have teamed up for more magic with their new track, Bongos. © Collage: Screenshot/Twitter/theestallion & Intagram/iamcardib

The unstoppable rap duo are back at it with another inevitable chart-topping single.

On Friday, Cardi and Meg kicked off the weekend with the drop of their newest single Bongos, along with the visuals for the Latin-infused song.

The video features the 30-year-old Bodak Yellow artist and the 28-year-old Good News rapper dancing on the beach and by a pool in extravagant outfits, bright backgrounds and fits, and plenty of booty-bumping.

In the colorful visuals, Cardi rocked several looks including a large teal feathered hat and an orange bikini top, while Meg slayed in a multicolored green one-piece and a golden yellow swimsuit with a matching gold skirt. A horde of backup dancers also don matching outfits in bright colors and shake their bongos a plenty.

And the end of the video, the female hitmakers twinned in sexy cherry-red swimsuits.