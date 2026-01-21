Offset settles seven-figure tax debt amid dramatic Cardi B divorce

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B 's estranged husband, Offset, has reportedly settled his debt – does this mean the exes can now finalize their bitter divorce?

Offset (l.) has settled his IRS debt, clearing the way for the finalization his divorce from Cardi B. © Collage: Derek White & Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Migos alum has been all about the drama since his soon-to-be ex-wife filed for divorce in 2024.

Amid the heated fallout, Cardi has maintained that Offset was intentionally stalling their divorce by refusing to sign the papers unless she settled his outstanding debt to the government.

Per The Source, the Money Dance emcee has now officially paid off his $1.5 million tax debt.

The IRS accused Offset of owing $1,575,266.73 for the year 2022 in documents filed on December 26, 2025.

The tax lien was originally filed on April 3, 2024, but now Offset's debt has significantly dropped – though he reportedly still owes $778,426.

In September, the Up hitmaker got candid about being legally separated instead of divorced via X Spaces, adding, "The only reason why I'm still married is because somebody wants me to pay for their taxes."