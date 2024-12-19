Cardi B demands Offset sign divorce papers as online beef continues

New York, New York - Cardi B and Offset's divorce drama got nastier amid the exes' latest series of tweets!

Cardi B (r.) and Offset are back at each other's throats as the Bodak Yellow rapper demanded her estranged husband sign their divorce papers. © Collage: JC OLIVERA & CRAIG BARRITT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

This latest tea regarding the rappers and estranged spouses sees them again at each other's throats after their brief reunion for Offet's birthday.

The Bodak Yellow rapper insisted the two are amicable, yet the Migos member slammed accusations that he's "stalking" Cardi with evidence alleging the two got together while in Miami.

Fast forward to Wednesday evening, when the Grammy-winning rapper took to X to slam her ex-husband, claiming he gave the Bad and Boujee rapper "spite time" and "attention for one day."

She followed up her insults by demanding Offset sign their divorce papers so they could both move on.