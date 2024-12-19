Cardi B demands Offset sign divorce papers as online beef continues
New York, New York - Cardi B and Offset's divorce drama got nastier amid the exes' latest series of tweets!
This latest tea regarding the rappers and estranged spouses sees them again at each other's throats after their brief reunion for Offet's birthday.
The Bodak Yellow rapper insisted the two are amicable, yet the Migos member slammed accusations that he's "stalking" Cardi with evidence alleging the two got together while in Miami.
Fast forward to Wednesday evening, when the Grammy-winning rapper took to X to slam her ex-husband, claiming he gave the Bad and Boujee rapper "spite time" and "attention for one day."
She followed up her insults by demanding Offset sign their divorce papers so they could both move on.
Cardi B and Offset rip each other with scathing new tweets!
The Bongos hitmaker wrote in the now-removed tweets, "So dating because I'm single means I’m just worried about d***?? You sound like a dummy."
She added, "Trying to be fake nice after you did what you wanted from the beginning trying to push a narrative to these people. Congratulations!! F*** off and sign the papers TODAY."
Offset addressed their divorce by asking for split custody of their three kids and further dragged Cardi by calling her "single and miserable."
Yet the WAP rapper wasn't done clapping back at the Stir Fry artist as she continued, "You thought nikkas wasn’t going to be on me cause in your words I got 3 kids in my thirties."
She concluded, "I'm miserable I don’t bother none of the hoes you f*** but every guy I talk to you dming and talkin s*** about me like let's not!"
Unfortunately for Cardi and Offset, fans have become tired of the exes' on-going drama. Perhaps in 2025 the rappers should leave the world out of their mess?
Cover photo: Collage: JC OLIVERA & CRAIG BARRITT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP