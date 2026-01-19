Cardi B trolls ESPN hosts after Stefon Diggs' epic playoff win

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B fired back at SportsCenter's host after Stefon Diggs' NFL team won against the Houston Texans!

Cardi B (r) celebrated Stefon Diggs (l) and the New England Patriots beating the Houston Texans on Sunday. © ELSA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Drip hitmaker dropped another enthusiastic response to the New England Patriots' win on Sunday.



Cardi reposted the NFL Live clip where the hosts predicted a Texans win with an energetic video of herself screaming, "What are y’all talking about?! Nothing! Nothing."

She captioned the post, "THEY DIDN'T BELIEVE IN US !!! I LIKE US!!!!! WE ALL WE GOT!!!!! WE ALL WE NEED !!!! #Patsnation."

The Grammy-winning artist also shared an image featuring the athlete kissing Cardi on the forehead at a game via her Instagram Story.

She wrote, "MY FAMILY. You got this !! STEP IN THE NAME OF THE LORD…PATSNATION."

Cardi is clearly taking her "WAG" era seriously, as she went wild last week when the Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Chargers.