Cardi B trolls ESPN hosts after Stefon Diggs' epic playoff win
Los Angeles, California - Cardi B fired back at SportsCenter's host after Stefon Diggs' NFL team won against the Houston Texans!
The Drip hitmaker dropped another enthusiastic response to the New England Patriots' win on Sunday.
Cardi reposted the NFL Live clip where the hosts predicted a Texans win with an energetic video of herself screaming, "What are y’all talking about?! Nothing! Nothing."
She captioned the post, "THEY DIDN'T BELIEVE IN US !!! I LIKE US!!!!! WE ALL WE GOT!!!!! WE ALL WE NEED !!!! #Patsnation."
The Grammy-winning artist also shared an image featuring the athlete kissing Cardi on the forehead at a game via her Instagram Story.
She wrote, "MY FAMILY. You got this !! STEP IN THE NAME OF THE LORD…PATSNATION."
Cardi is clearly taking her "WAG" era seriously, as she went wild last week when the Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Chargers.
Stefon, who shares a son with the New York rapper, was visibly emotional after the win as the Patriots are now one game away from securing their spot for the Super Bowl LX!
Cover photo: Collage: ELSA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/X/iamcardib