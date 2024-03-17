Celine Dion is "determined" to get back onstage despite illness

Montreal, Canada - Pop megastar Celine Dion, who is suffering from a rare neurological disorder, said in an Instagram post she looks forward to her return to the stage.

Legendary singer Celine Dion shared a touching message with her Instagram followers in honor of International Stiff Person Syndrome Awareness Day. © VALERIE MACON / AFP

Dion (55) first disclosed in December 2022 that she had been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, which causes stiff muscles in the torso, arms, and legs, with noise or emotional distress known to trigger spasms.



"Trying to overcome this autoimmune disorder has been one of the hardest experiences of my life, but I remain determined to one day get back onto the stage and to live as normal of a life as possible," Dion said in a post late Friday to mark International SPS Awareness Day.

"I want to send my encouragement and support to all those around the world that have been affected by SPS. I want you to know you can do it! We can do it!" added the Grammy-winning singer of such hits as My Heart Will Go On and Because You Loved Me.

"I am deeply grateful for the love and support from my kids, family, team and all of you!" she added in the post, accompanied by a photo of her smiling broadly and posing with her three sons.