Grammys Live: Taylor Swift wins Album of the Year and breaks record

Los Angeles, California - Pop powerhouse Taylor Swift on Sunday made Grammy history by winning her fourth Album of the Year award for Midnights – the most ever by any artist. TAG24 NEWS was live on the scene to take in the big moment Swifties had been waiting for.

Taylor Swift accepts the Album Of The Year award for Midnights during the 66th Grammy Awards on February 4, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. © JOHN SHEARER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

With her record-breaking triumph, the 34-year-old surpassed music icons Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon, and Stevie Wonder with the most wins of the top Grammy.



Swift bested a stacked slate of artists including Lana Del Rey, Olivia Rodrigo, Grammys darling Jon Batiste, and top nominee SZA to take home the major award.

The honor was but another feather in the cap of Swift, the toast of the music world whose monumental Eras Tour became the world’s first billion-dollar tour.

Swift, who took her producer Jack Antonoff and fellow nominee Lana Del Rey with her onstage, said the moment was wonderful, but was comparable to many moments in her work from "rehearsing with my dancers or my band or getting ready to go to Tokyo to play a show."

"For me, the award is the work," Swift said. "I love it so much. It makes me so happy. It makes me unbelievably blown away that it makes some people happy who voted for this award too."

"Thank you so much for giving me the opportunity to do what I 100% love so much! Mind blown!"