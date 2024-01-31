Celine Dion gives inside look into her rare illness in new documentary

Pop megastar Celine Dion, who is suffering from a rare neurological disorder, is hoping to raise awareness about her condition with a new documentary that will soon stream on Amazon Prime Video.

A new documentary on Celine Dion and her fight against Stiff-Person Syndrome is soon set for release on Amazon Prime Video. © Alice Chiche / AFP

I Am: Celine Dion, a feature-length film from Amazon MGM Studios, will offer a "snapshot" of the singer's life and career as she battles Stiff-Person Syndrome (SPS), Amazon said Tuesday in a statement.



The studio did not give a release date for the documentary, which will be available in more than 240 countries and territories.

Dion first disclosed her condition in December 2022. In May last year, she was forced to cancel a string of shows scheduled for 2023 and 2024, saying she was not strong enough to tour.

"This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me," the 55-year-old Canadian said in the statement.

"As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans," said the Grammy-winning singer of such hits as My Heart Will Go On and Because You Loved Me.

"During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis."