Celine Dion shares brutal reality of illness but vows to perform: "Even if I have to crawl"

New York, New York - Celine Dion is determined to return to singing onstage despite suffering from a rare neurological condition – "even if I have to crawl," the star said in a candid new interview.

Celine Dion is determined to return to singing onstage despite suffering from a rare neurological condition – "even if I have to crawl," the star said. © Neilson Barnard / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In the sit-down with US network NBC, which will be released in full later Tuesday, Dion said that although she has been suffering from Stiff Person Syndrome – which causes stiff muscles in the torso, arms, and legs and can trigger severe spasms – she will do everything in her power to perform again.

"I'm going to go back onstage, even if I have to crawl. Even if I have to talk with my hands, I will. I will," Dion (56) said.

The interview came out ahead of the release of her documentary I Am: Celine Dion, which is set for release on June 25 on Amazon Prime.

"I am Celine Dion, because today my voice will be heard for the first time, not just because I have to, or because I need to. It's because I want to, and I miss it," said the Grammy-winning singer behind hits including My Heart Will Go On.

Dion first disclosed in December 2022 that she had been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, an autoimmune disorder.