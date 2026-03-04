Demi Lovato gets real about being compared to fellow Disney stars Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus
Los Angeles, California - Demi Lovato got candid about finding fame while competing with Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez.
The 33-year-old dished on Tuesday's episode of Keke Palmer's podcast about the challenges of working for a network that was "always pitting" the stars against each other, trying to crown "the number one girl."
Demi explained that she was friends with Selena before their time on the Disney Channel, sharing, "We actually were on Barney together, and so I felt this safety when I came into the Disney Channel having a built-in friendship there already."
The Stone Cold singer said that she was "grateful" at the time and added that she "will always be grateful for the friendship that I have and continue to have" with the Only Murders in the Building star.
She later admitted that it was difficult dealing with comparisons to Miley and Selena.
Demi admits she "compared" herself to Miley and Selena during Disney run
Demi, who wed fellow musician Jutes last May, said, "You naturally have insecurities at a young age.
"So you start comparing yourself to other people."
But the Camp Rock actor credited her mom for instilling in her that "there's room for everyone," and "it's not a competition."
Demi added, "That's what I really stuck by. That's what kind of got me through that period.
"I was always rooting for everybody."
The Heart Attack artist previously addressed Selena's impending wedding to Benny Blanco, saying that she "couldn't be happier for her" and "wished her the best."
Cover photo: Collage: Amy Sussman & Matt Winkelmeyer & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP