Demi Lovato gets real about being compared to fellow Disney stars Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus

Demi Lovato (c.) reflected on the challenges of finding fame on the Disney Channel at the same time as Miley Cyrus (l.) and Selena Gomez. © Collage: Amy Sussman & Matt Winkelmeyer & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 33-year-old dished on Tuesday's episode of Keke Palmer's podcast about the challenges of working for a network that was "always pitting" the stars against each other, trying to crown "the number one girl."

Demi explained that she was friends with Selena before their time on the Disney Channel, sharing, "We actually were on Barney together, and so I felt this safety when I came into the Disney Channel having a built-in friendship there already."

The Stone Cold singer said that she was "grateful" at the time and added that she "will always be grateful for the friendship that I have and continue to have" with the Only Murders in the Building star.

She later admitted that it was difficult dealing with comparisons to Miley and Selena.