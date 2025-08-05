Tesla approves billions in shares to Elon Musk amid ongoing compensation court case

Austin, Texas - Tesla announced an "interim" compensation award worth about $29 billion for Elon Musk on Monday, asserting the need to retain the controversial CEO.

The electric vehicle maker said in a statement it will award a distribution of 96 million Tesla shares to Musk as it "intends to compensate its CEO for his future services commensurate with his contributions to our company and shareholders."



The award comes as Tesla challenges a Delaware court ruling that struck down a 2018 package of about $55.8 billion. With that appeal dragging out, Monday's announcement marks an interim step while the company develops a "longer-term CEO compensation strategy," Tesla said in a letter to shareholders.

"We have recommended this award as a first step, 'good faith' payment," said the letter. "Retaining Elon is more important than ever before."

The move comes amid a fierce battle for top engineering talent as companies like Google and Meta compete for leadership on artificial intelligence.

The Tesla letter, signed by board members Robyn Denholm and Kathleen Wilson-Thompson, described Musk as a "magnet for hiring and retaining talent at Tesla," noting that Tesla is transitioning from its electric vehicle focus "to grow towards becoming a leader in AI, robotics and related services."

Musk's stewardship at Tesla has come under scrutiny in the last year as car sales and profits have tumbled.

This trend has been partly due to Musk's support for far-right political causes, but also is related to a sluggish rollout of new auto models after the polarizing Cybertruck sold poorly.