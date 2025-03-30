Elon Musk furiously reacts as Tesla Takedown protests rage around the world

Washington DC - Billionaire Elon Musk recently took to social media to share his thoughts as activists took to the streets to protest his controversial role in President Donald Trump 's administration.

Elon Musk recently shared a number of social media posts reacting to mass protests taking place across the US at Tesla facilities. © Collage: MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Mandel NGAN / AFP

According to CNN, Saturday marked a "global day of action" for the Tesla Takeover movement, which planned over 200 demonstrations at Tesla locations across the US and 300 more around the world.

In response, Musk spent his Sunday sharing reactions and memes on social media, insisting that Democrats are trying to "destroy my influence" by pushing "negative propaganda about me like the fake Nazi stuff."

"Sure is insanely ironic that the people shooting bullets into Tesla stores, burning down cars, and generally being violent are calling me a Nazi when I have done literally zero violence at all," Musk shared in one post.

In recent weeks, Tesla has been the target of protests and acts of vandalism. In some cases, activists have set fire to Tesla vehicles.

Protesters have taken issue with Musk's role as head of Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which he has used to slash government jobs and dismantle agencies.

Musk also claimed in his posts that the protesters were being paid, and those who are funding them need to be taken care of.