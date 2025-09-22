Harry Styles goes incognito to run Berlin Marathon – and makes impressive time!

Berlin, Germany - Harry Styles secretly entered the 2025 Berlin Marathon, where he managed to complete the race in under three hours!

Harry Styles (r.) had one direction in mind when he joined the 2025 Berlin Marathon under a false name! © Screenshot/Instagram/@richard_whitehead_mbe

The 31-year-old singer continued flaunting his athleticism with his marathon milestone on Sunday.

Per AP News, Harry ran the Berlin Marathon on Sunday and completed the 26.2-mile race in 2:59:13 – marking an average pace of just 6:50 per mile!

The Watermelon Sugar artist was one of 80,000 runners and reportedly entered the race using the fake moniker – Sted Sarandos.

Paralympic gold medalist, Richard Whitehead, shared a snap of himself alongside Harry at the event, joking in the caption, "2.58 in Berlin with my mate!! Anyone know him!!"

The One Direction alum sported a blue jacket, black shorts, neon pink sneakers, and a light blue head wrap for the marathon.

His impressive time comes after he participated in the Tokyo Marathon back in March, where he reportedly beat out nearly 20,000 runners with a finishing time under three-and-a-half hours.