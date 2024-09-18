Harvey Weinstein returns to court after heart surgery to enter plea for new charges

New York, New York - Disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to a new sex crime charge in New York.

Weinstein (72), who had emergency heart surgery just over a week ago, appeared in a Manhattan courtroom in a wheelchair to enter his plea to a single charge of committing a criminal sexual act.



The once-powerful movie mogul was unshaven and appeared pale and visibly frail during his brief court appearance.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said the new indictment of Weinstein is for the sexual assault of a woman in a Manhattan hotel between April 29, 2006 and May 6, 2006.

"Thanks to this survivor who bravely came forward, Harvey Weinstein now stands indicted for an additional alleged violent sexual assault," Bragg said in a statement.

Weinstein is serving a 16-year prison sentence after being convicted on rape charges in California.

He was also convicted in New York in 2020 of the rape and sexual assault of an actor and of forcibly performing oral sex on a production assistant. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison in that case.

A New York appeals court, however, overturned that conviction in April, and Weinstein is now awaiting a retrial on those charges.