Will Harvey Weinstein face more sexual assault charges in retrial?

Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein may face new sexual assault charges ahead of his retrial this fall, Manhattan prosecutors said Tuesday. © Jefferson Siegel / POOL / AFP

Authorities are investigating "additional violent sexual assaults" allegedly carried out by Weinstein that are not subject to a statute of limitations, Assistant District Attorney Nicole Blumberg said.

"As we said in 2020, there were women who were not ready to proceed with the legal process," Blumberg told Judge Curtis Farber at a court hearing. "Some of those women are now ready to proceed."

New York's highest court overturned Weinstein's conviction on sex crime charges in April in a shock reversal in one of the defining cases of the #MeToo movement.

Weinstein was convicted in New York in 2020 of the rape and sexual assault of former actor Jessica Mann in 2013 and of forcibly performing oral sex on former production assistant Mimi Haley in 2006.

He was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

The Court of Appeals found the trial judge erred in admitting the testimony of additional women who were allegedly abused by Weinstein but who were not named in the charges brought against him and ordered a new trial.

Blumberg said prosecutors could be ready for a retrial as soon as November.

Arthur Aidala, Weinstein's lawyer, said he was "ready to go to trial" and denounced the prosecution's tactics.