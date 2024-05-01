Harvey Weinstein due in court after NY convictions quashed
New York, New York - Disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein was due in court in New York on Wednesday for the first time since his convictions in the state were overturned.
The hearing, at which a judge is expected to vacate his convictions in the state but not free the 72-year-old because of a separate, unchanged conviction in California, could pave the way for a new trial.
Weinstein was convicted in 2020 of the rape and sexual assault of ex-actress Jessica Mann in 2013, and of forcibly performing oral sex on former production assistant Mimi Haley in 2006.
He was sentenced to 23 years in prison.
On Thursday, New York's highest court ruled the trial judge erred in admitting the testimony of women who were allegedly abused by Weinstein but who were not named in the charges brought against him.
The office of Manhattan's district attorney has indicated it will seek a retrial.
Both sides of Harvey Weinstein trial speak out
"We will do everything in our power to retry this case, and remain steadfast in our commitment to survivors of sexual assault," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said.
Arthur Aidala, head of Weinstein's legal team, told reporters last week that even "unpopular" people deserve justice, and "we knew that Harvey Weinstein did not get a fair trial."
Weinstein remains in custody because of a separate conviction for rape in California for which he received a sentence of 16 years.
