Harvey Weinstein due in court after NY convictions quashed

Disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein was due in court in New York on Wednesday for the first time since his convictions in the state were overturned. © POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The hearing, at which a judge is expected to vacate his convictions in the state but not free the 72-year-old because of a separate, unchanged conviction in California, could pave the way for a new trial.



Weinstein was convicted in 2020 of the rape and sexual assault of ex-actress Jessica Mann in 2013, and of forcibly performing oral sex on former production assistant Mimi Haley in 2006.

He was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

On Thursday, New York's highest court ruled the trial judge erred in admitting the testimony of women who were allegedly abused by Weinstein but who were not named in the charges brought against him.

The office of Manhattan's district attorney has indicated it will seek a retrial.