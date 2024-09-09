Harvey Weinstein rushed out of prison to undergo emergency surgery

New York, New York - Disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein has been rushed out of Rikers Island in order to receive emergency medical treatment.

Sources told ABC News on Monday that the 72-year-old was suffering from "chest pains" before he was transported to the hospital.

"Mr. Weinstein was rushed to Bellevue Hospital last night due to several medical conditions," representatives for Weinstein said.

"We can confirm that Mr. Weinstein had a procedure and surgery on his heart today; however, we cannot comment any further than that."

The representatives added that Weinstein requires ongoing treatment for a "plethora of significant health issues" as he continues to carry out his prison sentence.

The ex-Hollywood mogul was first imprisoned in 2020 over rape charges in New York.

The flood of sexual assault allegations against him from nearly 100 women sparked the #MeToo movement on social media in 2017, where survivors of sexual abuse began to come forward and combat the culture of silence that often covered up the crimes of influential or powerful men.