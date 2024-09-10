Harvey Weinstein "weak" but "out of danger" after emergency surgery

New York, New York - Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein (72) was recovering and "out of danger" Tuesday following emergency heart surgery, a representative told AFP.

Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein (72) was recovering and "out of danger" Tuesday following emergency heart surgery, a representative told AFP. © Andrew Kelly / POOL / AFP

Weinstein, who is being held at New York's Rikers Island prison, was rushed to the hospital overnight Sunday to Monday for the operation.



"He's resting. He's weak," his spokesman Juda Engelmayer told AFP. "He's out of danger at the moment."

Weinstein is serving a 16-year sentence after being convicted on rape charges by a California court.

He had also been convicted by a New York court in 2020 of the rape and sexual assault of actor Jessica Mann and of forcibly performing oral sex on a production assistant. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison in that case.

An appeals court, however, overturned that conviction in April, a shocking reversal in one of the defining cases of the #MeToo movement. He is now awaiting retrial in that case.

Prosecutors say they may bring new sexual assault charges against him ahead of the retrial, and Weinstein was due to attend a procedural hearing in that case on Thursday.

His lawyers have argued for a retrial in the California case, too.