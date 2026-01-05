Is Millie Bobby Brown saying goodbye to Hollywood after Stranger Things?

Atlanta, Georgia - While fans around the world are celebrating the long-awaited finale of Stranger Things, star Millie Bobby Brown has retreated far from the red carpet. Instead of following the flurry of flashbulbs, the 21-year-old actor is said to be starting a new chapter.

Millie Bobby Brown (r.) met and fell in love with her partner Jake Bongiovi five years ago. © Jerod Harris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On a farm in Georgia, she's now swapping her premiere-ready heels for rubber boots, according to the Daily Mail.

Together with her husband, Jake Bongiovi, and their adopted daughter, Millie now lives in the middle of the countryside in Georgia.

The couple is deliberately keeping the name of their child, whose arrival they announced last summer, out of the public eye.

As the outlet reports, the Damsel star is choosing to focus on her family and the sprawling collection of rescue animals they have on their farm.

"She's been in the spotlight pretty much half her life," a former colleague of Millie's said.

"She's been her family's main breadwinner since she was 11. She's been dissected online. Who can blame her for wanting to stay away from all that?"

However, Millie has not completely left her professional world.

She continues to run her beauty and fashion brand florence by mills with great success and regularly promotes it to her more than 70 million followers on Instagram.