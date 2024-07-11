Millie Bobby Brown shows off chic yet cozy style in florence by mills pajamas

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown showed off her cozy style in her very own florence by mills pajama set!

Millie Bobby Brown showed off her cozy style in her very own florence by mills pajama set! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@milliebobbybrown

The 20-year-old Netflix star took to Instagram Wednesday to model her clothing brand's sleep sets in a new photo dump.

"days with flo >," she captioned the post.

The slideshow kicked off with a close-up of the florence by mills white pajama pants, which feature small purple butterflies and the brand's logo on an inner purple band.

Later snaps showed Millie sans makeup rocking oversized glasses and a purple pimple patch from the brand's skincare collection.

The post also featured a sweet snap of the Enola Holmes actor's beloved pup, Winnie, sleeping soundly in bed.

Millie just recently showed off the new florence by mills boxer offerings, which have been made extra cheeky for the summer months!

As her brand continues to grow, the Damsel star has been enjoying quite the high in her personal life as well. After her secret wedding to Jake Bongiovi back in May, Millie jetted off to Italy with his family for a lavish vacation in Sardinia at the end of June.