Millie Bobby Brown pushes back on question about baby girl: "Really important to protect her"

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown gave rare insight into motherhood for the first time since adopting her baby girl with Jake Bongiovi.

Millie Bobby Brown spoke about her daughter with Jake Bongiovi for the first time and why her daughter's privacy is her priority. © IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

The Stranger Things alum was asked about her daughter's personality during a new interview with British Vogue published Wednesday.

Before responding, the interviewer noted that Millie "pushed back" on the question with "fiery conviction."

"For me," the 21-year-old explained, "it's really important to protect her and her story until she's old enough to potentially one day share it herself."

"It's not my place to purposefully put her in the spotlight unwillingly."



In a joint post with Jake, Millie announced in July that they had adopted a baby girl, and the new mom has since shared rare glimpses at life with the newborn.



The Enola Holmes star continued, "If she chooses to share her personality one day with the world, like I did when I was young, that's something we'd support," adding that she's prioritizing her child's privacy since she's "so little" right now.

Millie added, "As her parents, it's our job to protect her from the spotlight," noting that the spouses have no plans to share her baby's name until "she's ready to decide for herself."