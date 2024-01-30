Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi help rescue pup find forever home!

Naples, Florida - Millie Bobby Brown and her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi , have helped a sweet dog on his way to finding his forever home!

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have taken in a foster dog in a need of a forever home. © Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/Humane Society of Naples

The 19-year-old Stranger Things star visited the Humane Society of Naples on Saturday, where she and Jake took home a new dog named Shark.

According to a Facebook post from the shelter, Millie and her 21-year-old fiancé have taken in the dog, who they renamed Jabba in honor of the iconic Star Wars character, as a foster pet.

While under Millie and Jake's care, Jabba is looking for his forever home through Jake's Friends, an organization dedicated to training foster dogs and helping them through the transition between rescue and adoption.

The Enola Holmes actor posed with Jabba for an Instagram post calling for potential adopters, which hailed the four-legged friend as a "distinguished foster dog" who is "a paragon of restraint and composure."

In response to Millie and Jake's generous efforts for Jabba, the Humane Society of Naples has named another of their dogs after Millie with the moniker "Big Brown."



The shelter had nothing but praise for the young lovebirds, telling PEOPLE that the pair were "so very pleasant and down to earth."